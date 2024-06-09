Advertisement
Steady Drop In Inflation For Industrial Workers From February To April

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The year-on-year inflation for industrial workers has decreased steadily over the past few months and has shown a reduction in February, March and April. Retail inflation for industrial workers has eased to 3.87 per cent down from 4.20 per cent in March. This drop was mainly due to falling food prices in certain categories.

The inflation in April 2023 was at 5.09 per cent and the year-on-year inflation for March 2024 stood at 4.20 per cent down from 5.79 per cent in March 2023, as per the Ministry of Labor and Employment. (Also Read: Byju's, Once Valued At $22 Billion, Is Now Worth "Zero”)

When we look at the monthly sequence, inflation rose by 0.3 points from January to reach 139.2 in February. It then decreased by 0.3 points to 138.9 in March and increased again by 0.5 points, reaching 139.4 in April. (Also Read: Stock Markets Gain 3 Per Cent As Political Stability Returns)

In April, food inflation rose to 143.4 as compared to 142.2 in the previous two months. Clothing and footwear inflation also saw an increase over the three months, rising from 142.5 in February to 143 in March and then to 143.2 in April.

Housing inflation remained steady at 128.4 for three months. However, fuel and light inflation dropped significantly from 161.8 in February to 152.8 in April. The government uses the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) to determine the dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners.

