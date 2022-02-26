हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
steel

Steel consumption to rise due to govt programmes, schemes: Singh

The steel ministry had an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha. 

Steel consumption to rise due to govt programmes, schemes: Singh

New Delhi: Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday said the consumption of steel will continue to rise due to various programmes and schemes of the government and stressed that a mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making.

The minister also lauded the government and the people of Odisha for making big strides in development.

"Steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the government, such as Gatishakti Master Plan, in which the contribution of secondary steel sector will be very high. A mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making," Singh said.

The steel ministry had an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha. The minister chaired the meeting which saw the participation of officials from those companies.

Representatives from the companies raised various concerns, including a better environment for the industry especially on finance, logistics, environment, support for small-scale industries in the sector, the ministry said in a statement.

Through institutions like the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Odisha government has rightly focused on skill development which is the need of the hour, the statement said. 

