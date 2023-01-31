Sugar Production to Fall 5% to 340 Lakh Tonnes in 2022-23; More Diversion of Cane Juice to Ethanol Making

New Delhi: India's sugar production is estimated to fall 5 percent during the 2022-23 marketing year ending September to 340 lakh tonnes as more quantity of sugarcane juice is being diverted for the production of ethanol, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar production stood at 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September).

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said sugar production in 2022-23 is estimated at around 340 lakh tonnes after the diversion of 45 lakh tonnes of sweetener towards ethanol manufacturing. Sugarcane juice/syrup and B-molasses are being diverted to ethanol making. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023-24 to be Out on Feb 1; Check Where, When, and How to Live Stream)

In the previous 2021-22 marketing year, 32 lakh tonnes of sweetener were diverted towards manufacturing ethanol for blending with petrol. Based on the images of harvested and balance areas field visits, the current trend of yields, and sugar recoveries, ISMA has released its second advance estimates of sugar production for 2022-23. (Also Read: Golden Chance to Take Loan on Zero Interest! THIS Govt Scheme Offers Loan Without Guarantee)

The actual sugar production in Maharashtra is estimated to decline to 121 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 from 137 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Uttar Pradesh will see a marginal decline to 101 lakh tonnes from 102 lakh tonnes, while Karnataka may witness a decline to 56 lakh tonnes from 60 lakh tonnes.

The government has allowed sugar exports of 61 lakh tonnes for the current 2022-23 marketing year. The country had exported a record over 110 lakh tonnes of sugar in the previous year. The blending of ethanol with petrol stood at 10 percent in the previous year and it is expected to increase to 12 percent in 2022-23.