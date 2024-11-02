New Delhi: In today’s digital age where most job applications are submitted online, one candidate has taken a unique approach that has garnered attention. Saptarshi Prakash, an Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy recently shared his surprise and admiration for a job applicant who opted for an unconventional method to apply for a position. This creative approach not only stood out but also sparked interest across social media.

Saptarshi Prakash, the Assistant Vice President of Design at Swiggy expressed his surprise when he received a physical letter from an aspiring designer. Based in Bengaluru, Prakash took to LinkedIn to share this unusual experience. He also shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the candidate's unique approach paid off. “Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join Swiggy with a concept,” Prakash posted, along with images of the letter. "In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out," he added.

Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join @Swiggy with a concept. In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out

To the sender: We may not have a role now, but please email me—I’d love to see your idea!

If anyone knows of design openings, please share! pic.twitter.com/WSGDaX0fsP — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) October 30, 2024

In the letter sent through India Post, the applicant conveyed how Swiggy's integration of user experience with functional design has greatly impacted their own design philosophy. “I’ve developed a concept that I feel could be beneficial to the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience," the applicant shared.

The candidate mentioned, “When I started my career in UI/UX, I always had one dream – to begin my professional journey with a company as dynamic and visionary as Swiggy, under the guidance of someone like you."

While Prakash clarified that Swiggy does not have any current openings for UX/UI design positions, he encouraged the candidate to send him the concept via email. “While we may not have a relevant role at Swiggy for you at the moment, I’ve definitely taken note of your initiative… I’d also love to review the concept you have developed. Would you mind dropping me an email? I’m sure you’ll find my email address—you found my physical one!” he shared on LinkedIn.

Social Media Response: Celebrating Creativity

Prakash's post rapidly captured attention online, amassing over 40,000 views on X. Social media users praised the jobseeker's creativity and determination. One user commented, “In this age, anyone using a paper of any form and a physical medium itself is refreshing. Bookmark it.” Another user expressed their admiration for the “charm of physical letters.” A third user noted, “Would have been much better if handwritten. If not, would have chosen serif typeface.”