Swiggy Shares Surge Nearly 8% In Market Debut

The stock listed at Rs 412, reflecting a jump of 5.64 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 7.67 per cent to Rs 419.95.

Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Shares of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy listed with a premium of nearly 8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 390 on Wednesday.

At the NSE, shares of the firm made the market debut at Rs 420, a jump of 7.69 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 89,549.08 crore during the early trade.

The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy got fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription.

The initial share sale had a price range of Rs 371-390 a share.

The company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

