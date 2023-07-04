trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630558
NewsBusinessEconomy
TOMATO

This State Govt Starts Selling Tomatoes From Ration Shops At Half Price

Tomatoes will be available at Rs 60 per kg in 82 PDS shops in Tamil Nadu.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:50 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

This State Govt Starts Selling Tomatoes From Ration Shops At Half Price

Chennai: In a bid to contain the spiraling prices, the Tamil Nadu government has started selling tomatoes through ration shops or Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets.

Tomatoes will be available at Rs 60 per kg in 82 PDS shops.

Across the state, tomatoes are currently being priced at Rs 120-140 per kg.

cre Trending Stories

Sources in the state's Civil Supplies Department told IANS that the sale is restricted to 1 kg per person.

IANS had earlier reported that Tamil Nadu would soon commence selling tomatoes through ration shops.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperatives, S. Periyakaruppan had chaired a meeting at the state secretariat to chalk out the finer points regarding the sale of tomatoes.

The Minister told IANS that if the price of tomatoes continue to spike, the state government will initiate further steps to procure more produce and sell it at reduced prices so that the consumers are not affected.

Farm fresh outlets are also selling tomatoes in addition to the sale through ration shops.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report