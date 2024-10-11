TCS Announces 1000% Interim Dividend: Check Record Date, Other Details

New Delhi: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its second interim dividend.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared second interim dividend (1000%) of Rs 10 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company," TCS informed BSE.

TCS interim dividend record date

The second interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, October 18, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose, said the company in a regulatory filing.

TCS Q2 net profit 2024

Country’s largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a 4.99 per cent increase in September quarter net profit at Rs 11,909 crore, held back by a narrowing of profit margin. The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding June quarter, it had a post tax net profit of Rs 12,040 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services’ revenues rose 7.06 per cent to Rs 64,988 crore from Rs 60,698 crore in the year-ago period, and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the June quarter.

Its operating profit margin narrowed to 24.1 per cent, down 0.2 per cent over the year-ago period and 0.6 per cent from the April-June quarter.

The company’s overall employee base increased by 5,726 to 6,12,724 staffers, and the overall addition in the first half of the current fiscal on a net basis came at over 11,000.

With PTI Inputs