Tejas Express trains to be back on tracks on February 14: Details of train fare, online booking, route and more

New Delhi: Railway ticketing arm Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to restart the operation of its fleet of the first Corporate Train, Tejas Express trains in two routes --Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai --from February 14, 2021.

Railway Ministry has approved the decision to restart the Tejas Express trains. The Bookings for all the seats shall be opened for four days per week, i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday. Bookings for the trains will be opened on the e-ticketing website of IRCTC www.irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect App shortly.

Fare for Lucknow to New Delhi is Rs 870 and from Kanpur to New Delhi is Rs 780. There has been a substantial rationalization of fare by reducing fare up to 40 percent of passenger bookings (273 Nos.) and there shall not be any increase in base fare in passenger fare. Thereafter, under Dynamic fare pricing methodology there shall be 10 percent incremental range up to maximum of 30 percent of fare. There shall not any further increase of fare.

There shall be 30 days Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for this train. Each Tejas shall have more than 700 Passengers Capacity. Passengers will be provided a Covid-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizers, one mask and one pair of gloves. Passengers will also go through thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.

The coach including pantry areas and lavatories will be thoroughly disinfected at regular intervals. The luggage and baggage of the passengers will be disinfected by a staff deputed for this purpose. Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surface inside the coach will be done. The service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected.

IRCTC, through its special complimentary travel insurance to the passengers with the feature of compensating the travelers for late running of the trains had ensured the trains are properly monitored and run on time. All these facilities will be available to the passengers after the restart of the operations of these two Tejas Trains.

During the journey passengers shall be served with safe & tasty food of regional cuisine, availability of RO-based On-board Potable Drinking water, unlimited tea and coffee, on-board entertainment in the form of on-board travel magazine, newspaper and free accidental insurance cover up to Rs. 25 Lacs and free insurance cover from theft/dacoity at home up to Rs. 1 lac for every passenger travelling in train.