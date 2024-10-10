New Delhi: Industrialist Ratan Tata's last Instagram post has several emotional comments by the netizens. 'Thank you for thinking of me', is what Tata had written two days ago on his Instagram post, as news of his being critical and at Mumbai hospital was reported in the media.

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night (9 October 2024).

At the time of writing this article, the Instagram post garnered 1.5 million likes and a barrage of comments flowed with some writing the death of the industrialist as a 'personal loss'.

Ratan Tata Joined Instagram on October 2019 and has since been active on the social media with several posts featuring Tata Groups illustrious legacy. The industrialist has also been very empathetic of stray dogs and has repeatedly featured the cause of taking care of the canine breed and sometimes even appealing for their rescue.

In June this year, the industralist took to Instagram with an urgent plea to help a seven-month-old dog in critical condition at his Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The pup is battling suspected tick fever and severe anaemia and desperately needs a blood donor to survive.

In his Instagram post, Tata shared specific details about the dog’s condition and urgently called on the people of Mumbai to help. He wrote,”"I would really really appreciate your help. This 7-month-old dog at our animal hospital needs an urgent blood transfusion. He is admitted for suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia. We urgently need a dog blood donor in Mumbai."