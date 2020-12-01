Timings of Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and some other trains changing from December 1 - Check new schedule here

The timings of many Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and other trains have changed from Tuesday (December 1). Western Railway has also changed the timing of some special trains and the schedule of 14 festival special trains have also been extended keeping in mind the rush of passengers.

The timings of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains running from Mumbai have been revised. New Delhi Rajdhani from Mumbai Central will stop in Borivali from Tuesday. August Kranti Rajdhani Express will no longer stop at Andheri station.

Here's the change in schedule in detail:

1. Train number 02951/02952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express will run daily at 5 pm from today. Earlier it used to run at 05:30. Now this train will also stop at Borivali station. Originating from Mumbai Central, this train will stop at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota. The train will rech Delhi at 08:32 am.

Train number 02952 will run from New Delhi to Mumbai at 16:55 pm. This train will now stop at Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat and Borivali. This train will reach Mumbai Central at 08:35 am.

2. Train number 02953/02954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express will run daily.

Train number 02953 will now start at 05:10 pm. This train will not stop at Andheri station. After starting from Mumbai Central, this train will stop at Hazrat Nizamuddin station via Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura. This train will arrive at 09:43 AM.

Train number 02954 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05:15 pm and stop at Mathura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi and Borivali. The train will reach Mumbai Central at 10:05 am the next day.

3. Train number 02009/02010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special Express will run 6 days a week.

This Shatabdi Special Express train number 02009 will runs from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad and start at 06:40 AM. This train will reach Ahmedabad at 01:00 pm via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad.

Train number 02010 will depart Ahmadabad at 02:40 and reach Mumbai Central at 09:20.

4. Train number 02244/02243 Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Central Superfast Special will run daily.

Train number 02244 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 05:10 am and reach Kanpur Central at 07:15 am next day via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra Junction, Ratlam, Nagda. Train number 02243 will depart from Kanpur Central at 06:25 pm and reach Bandra at 08:55 pm the next day.

5. Train number 02248/02247 Sabaram Ti – Gwalior Superfast Special Week will run for three days.

Train number 02248 will depart from Sabarmati at 04:50 pm and reach Gwalior via Mahosana and Palanpur at 09:25 am. Earlier this train used to start from Ahmedabad. This train will return from Gwalior from 08:10 pm to reach Sabarmati at 11:50 am the next day.

Live TV

6. Train number 02548/02547 Sabarmati – Agara Cantt Superfast Special will run 4 days a week.

This train will also run from Sabarmati instead of Ahmedabad at 04:50 pm and reach Agar Cantt at 07:15 am the next day via Mahosan and Palanpur. This train will run from Agara Cantt from 10:10 minutes and reach Sabarmati at 11:50 am the next day.