Tomato Crorepati: THIS 10th Fail Farmer Hits Jackpot, Becomes Crorepati Overnight, Skyrocketing Price Of Tomatoes Does It All

New Delhi: While the skyrocketing tomato prices are throwing household kitchen budget in a total disarray, tomato farmers are hitting jackpot. Tomato for these farmers is certainly the new gold!

A farmer in Telangana's Medak district joined the crorepati club after selling tomatoes for a whopping Rs 2 crore during the past month, and another crop worth Rs 1 crore is also nearly ready for harvest.

The soaring price of tomatoes caused Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district to become a billionaire over night. The 40-year-old farmer who dropped out of school has become a role model for everyone.



Mahipal Reddy met the demand in the Hyderabad market when tomato prices rose to Rs 150 per kg and there was insufficient supply from Madanapalle in nearby Andhra Pradesh and other regions.

In the wholesale market, he fetched Rs 100 per kg for the produce. He sold roughly 8,000 crates of tomatoes weighing more than 25 kg during the past month.

In April this year, Mahipal Reddy started cultivating tomatoes. He employed cutting-edge methods to guarantee A-grade produce, which increased his market value.

For the past four years, the farmer has been cultivating tomatoes on 40 acres of land. He first experienced setbacks but kept going. He talked to his pals in other states, and they advised him to adopt the sunshade approach for a successful harvest. He used the same technique to lower the temperature, which led to a better and greater yield.

Farmer claimed he gave up on his education after failing his 10th grade exam some twenty years ago. He added that he had spent Rs. 2 lakhs on each acre of the crop, including labour, cultivation costs, shade nets, fertilisers, and saplings.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday congratulated Mahipal Reddy couple for growing tomato crop worth Rs 3 crore in a single season.