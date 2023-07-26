trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640545
NewsBusinessEconomy
TOMATO

Tomato Crorepati: THIS 10th Fail Farmer Hits Jackpot, Becomes Crorepati Overnight, Skyrocketing Price Of Tomatoes Does It All

The soaring price of tomatoes caused Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district to become a billionaire over night.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tomato Crorepati: THIS 10th Fail Farmer Hits Jackpot, Becomes Crorepati Overnight, Skyrocketing Price Of Tomatoes Does It All

New Delhi: While the skyrocketing tomato prices are throwing household kitchen budget in a total disarray, tomato farmers are hitting jackpot. Tomato for these farmers is certainly the new gold!

A farmer in Telangana's Medak district joined the crorepati club after selling tomatoes for a whopping Rs 2 crore during the past month, and another crop worth Rs 1 crore is also nearly ready for harvest. 

The soaring price of tomatoes caused Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district to become a billionaire over night.  The 40-year-old farmer who dropped out of school has become a role model for everyone.

cre Trending Stories

Mahipal Reddy met the demand in the Hyderabad market when tomato prices rose to Rs 150 per kg and there was insufficient supply from Madanapalle in nearby Andhra Pradesh and other regions.

In the wholesale market, he fetched Rs 100 per kg for the produce. He sold roughly 8,000 crates of tomatoes weighing more than 25 kg during the past month.

In April this year, Mahipal Reddy started cultivating tomatoes. He employed cutting-edge methods to guarantee A-grade produce, which increased his market value.

For the past four years, the farmer has been cultivating tomatoes on 40 acres of land. He first experienced setbacks but kept going. He talked to his pals in other states, and they advised him to adopt the sunshade approach for a successful harvest. He used the same technique to lower the temperature, which led to a better and greater yield.

Farmer claimed he gave up on his education after failing his 10th grade exam some twenty years ago. He added that he had spent Rs. 2 lakhs on each acre of the crop, including labour, cultivation costs, shade nets, fertilisers, and saplings.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday congratulated Mahipal Reddy couple for growing tomato crop worth Rs 3 crore in a single season. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above