Tomato Prices Soar To Rs 90/kg In Delhi-NCR Amid Monsoon Supply Shortages

New Delhi: Tomato prices in Delhi-NCR have soared up to Rs 90 per kg due to supply shortages caused by monsoon showers. Major wholesale vegetable markets in Delhi such as Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi and Okhla Sabzi Mandi have seen a significant surge in prices, as reported by PTI.

Many residents in the city are disappointed with the rising prices of tomatoes in both local markets and online retail platforms. PTI quoted a resident of the Laxmi Nagar locality, saying, "Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for Rs 28 kg but now it is selling for Rs 90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier." (Also Read: Now Pay Fastag, DTH, Landline, Broadband, Mobile Postpaid Bills Via Flipkart)

"The rates have soared up to Rs 50 kg even in wholesale markets due to the rains. This is because the supply of tomatoes has decreased in the past one week. The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation," Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor at Azadpur Mandi, shared his thoughts. (Also Read: Refund Over Rs 2.5 Crore To Consumers Affected During Covid Lockdown: CCPA Directs Yatra)

Earlier, tomato rates were somewhere around Rs 30-35 kg but in the last one week it has spiked to Rs 60-70 in the wholesale markets, said Parveet, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi. According to another vendor in the Okhala vegetable market, prices of tomatoes have surged drastically in the last one week as the crop was damaged due to rains.

Tomatoes do not have a long shelf life, and therefore they rot very quickly. As a result of rains, supplies have been affected, leading to a rise in prices, the vendor said. Several states across the country have been receiving heavy rains due to the arrival of monsoon. (With PTI Inputs)