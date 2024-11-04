Trade Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Expected During Four-Day Chhath Festival: CAIT

New Delhi: The four-day Chhath Puja is set to see enthusiastic participation across India, especially among people from Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as Purvanchali communities residing in various states.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been tracking festive sales this year, on Monday released data on expected sales during Chhath. CAIT estimates that the festivities will generate approximately Rs 12,000 crores in trade across the country. Approximately 150 million people are expected to take part in Chhath Puja rituals.

Delhi, with its substantial Purvanchali population, celebrates Chhath Puja on a grand scale. Markets across the city, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Model Town, Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and many more, are bustling with people purchasing traditional Chhath Puja essentials.

CAIT National President, BC Bhartia, mentioned that in addition to Bihar and Jharkhand, Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fervor in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh.Many Purvanchalis reside in these states, contributing significantly to the local economy.

The festival, which involves worshipping both the setting and rising sun, symbolizes the inclusive nature of Indian culture.According to CAIT, essential Chhath Puja items like bamboo baskets, banana leaves, sugarcane, sweets, fruits and vegetables (particularly coconuts, apples, bananas, and green vegetables) have seen a high demand.

Traditional attire, including sarees, lehenga-chunni, salwar-kurta for women, and kurta-pajama, dhoti for men, are being purchased in large quantities, benefiting local traders and small-scale industries.

Handmade items produced on a small scale are also witnessing significant sales.CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, emphasized that, "Chhath Puja is not just a religious festival but an integral part of Indian culture, reflecting social unity and dedication.

It also boosts trade and directly benefits local producers, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision."The majority of products used during Chhath Puja are crafted by local artisans and craftspeople, generating new employment opportunities and supporting cottage industries.