close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Train journey to become more interesting for game-loving kids at Visakhapatnam Railway station

The country's first Fun Zone for kids has been made by the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam Railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

Train journey to become more interesting for game-loving kids at Visakhapatnam Railway station

New Delhi: From now on, travelling on Indian Railways with kids will become more fun-filled as the national transporter has come up with Fun Zone for children.

The Fun Zone for children will have various sets of interesting games for children to keep them occupied in between train journeys.

While you wait for trains, your children can engage themselves in these fun zones. The country's first such Fun Zone has been made by the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam Railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

Built at the platform number one in Visakhapatnam Railway station, this Fun Zone also has some creative activities for adults.

The gaming zone has been made at the initiative of Waltair Division. The Fun zone will have all the high-tech gaming activities that kids generally find in gaming parlours.

 

Tags:
Indian RailwaysFun zoneVisakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

India's first IRCTC-run ‘private’ train Tejas Express to run from October 4 with airline-style facilities

Must Watch

PT32M26S

PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad in Russia, raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition