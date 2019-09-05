Train journey to become more interesting for game-loving kids at Visakhapatnam Railway station

New Delhi: From now on, travelling on Indian Railways with kids will become more fun-filled as the national transporter has come up with Fun Zone for children.

The Fun Zone for children will have various sets of interesting games for children to keep them occupied in between train journeys.

While you wait for trains, your children can engage themselves in these fun zones. The country's first such Fun Zone has been made by the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam Railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

Built at the platform number one in Visakhapatnam Railway station, this Fun Zone also has some creative activities for adults.

The gaming zone has been made at the initiative of Waltair Division. The Fun zone will have all the high-tech gaming activities that kids generally find in gaming parlours.