Indian Railways

Train passengers rejoice! Now book trains with reduced fares from Dec 10, check trains list

Indian Railways has restored normal trains operational before the COVID-19 pandemic.  The decision will let passengers travel in trains with lower fares than special trains running since the pandemic.  

Train passengers rejoice! Now book trains with reduced fares from Dec 10, check trains list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has finally announced the restoration of normal trains operational before the COVID-19 pandemic from December 10. The move will let passengers travel in trains with lower fares than special trains running since the pandemic forced Indian Railways to take key measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. 

Indian Railways is slowly and steadily taking back all the restrictions it had announced during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The latest decisions are aimed at providing a sigh of relief to passengers faced with high fares. 

Last year, the Indian Railways had started running trains in the special category to tame crowding in trains to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, the Railways charges more to passengers for special category train tickets than normal trains. Also Read: Infinix launches InBook X1 series budget laptop with Windows 11: Price, specs, features

Moreover, the Indian Railways has also announced that Divyang and women passengers will also be able to book train tickets in reserved coaches with ease by booking the unreserved tickets. Also Read: Low interest rates to aid recovery of housing sales; eyes now on upcoming budget: Realtors on RBI policy

Here’s the list of trains in which passengers can travel on unreserved tickets: 

- Hemkunt Express
- Dehradun-Amritsar Junction- Dehradun Express
- Jammu Tawi - Varanasi - Jammu Tawi Express
- Hoshiarpur-Delhi-Hoshiarpur
- Chandigarh - Prayagraj Sangam - Chandigarh Express
- Fazilka-Delhi Junction-Fazilka
- Unchahar Express
- Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar
- Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Junction-Daulatpur
- Bareilly-New Delhi- Bareilly Intercity
- Bareilly-Varanasi-Bareilly Intercity
- Bareilly - Prayagraj Sangam - Bareilly Passenger
- Dehradun-Varanasi-Dehradun Express
- Dehradun-Delhi Junction- Dehradun Mussoorie Express
- Delhi Junction-Pratapgarh Junction- Delhi Junction Padmavat Express
- Jalandhar City - New Delhi - Jalandhar City Express
- New Delhi-Lohia Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express
- Moga Intercity
- Prayagraj Nauchandi Express
- Varanasi Junction-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction Superfast Shuttle Express

Indian RailwaysNormal TrainsSpecial trainsIndian Railway Catering and Tourism CorporationIRCTC
