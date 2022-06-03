Travel, retail sectors on fire! Hiring activity bounces back in May 2022

New Delhi: Hiring activity in sectors travel/hospitality and retail sectors spiked back in the month of May 2022. The travel sector witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 357% last month. On the other hand, the retail sector saw a jump of 175% Y-o-Y, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report. Following travel and retail sectors were real estate/property (141%), insurance (126%), and BFSI (104%). Other sectors that recorded a growth in hiring activities were education, auto, oil and gas, FMCG, and IT.

According to Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, the recruitment landscape continues to stay resilient and is sustaining the momentum 2022 ushered in.

For the unversed, the Naukri Job Speak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on newly added job listings on the online jobs portal Naukri.com every month. It measures hiring activity across various industries, cities, functional areas and experience levels.

“The job market has shown stable sequential trends that are substantially ahead of last year's baselines. The secular nature of trends; cutting across metros as well as non-metros, experienced professionals as well as freshers are again a good indicator of this strong hiring sentiment,” he said.

Cities Witnessing Strong Job Demand

Among metro cities, Delhi/NCR saw a jump of 63% in hiring activity in the month of May 2022. In the second and third spots, were Mumbai and Kolkata, which recorded a jump of 63% and 61%, respectively.

Also, Jaipur was leading in hiring activity growth among emerging cities with a Y-o-Y increase of 76%. Coimbatore (64%), Vadodara (49%), Kochi (35%), Ahmedabad (26%), and Chandigarh (25%) also saw impressive hiring activities growth last month.