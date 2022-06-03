New Delhi: Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of Boat, has become one of the most popular sharks/judges on Sony's reality show "Shark Tank India." The successful entrepreneur is seen acing the 'Jiggle Jiggle' dance movement with his daughter Adaa, while his amusing banter with the other judges and contestants won over the audience.

Fans were quick to congratulate the father-daughter duo after Gupta released a video of him grooving to the popular song while showing off his dancing talents on Instagram. Meanwhile, Gupta captioned the video with the sweet message, "When Adaa wants you to do something that's trending, I can't say no anyways to her."

While Aman excels at the current trend, his doting father persona has been gaining popularity on the internet. TV star Archana Puran Singh, who is now on a holiday with his family, joined the bandwagon of fans on social media and wrote a beautiful comment on the Boat co-founder’s post.

Meanwhile, Aman had linked up with a group of popular content makers including Dipraj Jadhav, Ruhee Dosani, Vrushali Jawale, and others a few weeks prior to dance to Mayur Jumani's song 'Hum Bhi Bana Lenge,' which was inspired by the Boat CMO's popular one-liner.

With the second season of the reality show 'Shark Tank India' officially announced by Sony, fans are excited to see if Aman and the other sharks/judges from season one (Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, and Namita Thapar) will return to the small screen.