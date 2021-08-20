UDAN Scheme: Centre aims to facilitate 1000 new air routes, set up 100 new airports by 2025

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday (August 19) said that the Central government is democratising air services in the country under the UDAN project. The newly appointed Union minister also noted that efforts are being made to facilitate 1000 new air routes and establish 100 new airports by 2025.

UDAN, which stands for ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’, is a Central government scheme aimed at making air travel affordable. The other aims of the mission are to boost inclusive national economic development, job growth and improve the air transport infrastructure across India.

Giving credit to the UDAN scheme, Scindia said that the air traffic to and from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, his home state, is increasing. “The number of flights from these places would go up to 738 from 424 from September 1,” he added.

An expansion plan of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport to enable operations of big aircraft from there has been drawn up, under which 2,300 acres of land has been sought from the state government, Scindia said.

Scindia also said the disinvestment process of national carrier Air India was on the "right track". Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 20, 2021: Diesel prices reduced yet again today, petrol remains unchanged

Speaking about the Air India’s disinvestment plans, he said that the progress is on track. “For this the financial bids should come in by September 15 and after that the next move would be initiated,” he added. Also Read: CRED to offer up to 9% returns to investors with peer-to-peer lending platform Mint

- With PTI inputs.

