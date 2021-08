Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 20, 2021: Diesel prices reduced yet again today, petrol remains unchanged

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have been lately reducing the retail price of diesel, with today's cut in prices being the third this week. However, there is no respite for petrol customers as prices rema

Diesel prices were reduced by 20 paise per litre from Rs 89.47 per litre to Rs 89.27 in the national capital while in Mumbai the price of diesel has been revised to Rs 96.84 per litre..

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on August 20, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.27 Mumbai 107.83 97.84 Chennai 99.47 93.84 Kolkata 102.08 92.52

Check petrol, diesel prices in your city, here is how to do it

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in the morning at 6 AM. Anyone can easily check the rate of petrol and diesel by sending an SMS to 9224992249. All you need to is type RSP <space> Petrol Pump Dealer Code and send it to 9224992249. You can find the RSP code of your locality by visiting the official site of the petrol pump near you.

The fall in global oil should have resulted in almost Rs 2 per litre reduction on retail price of fuel. However, OMCs still want to see market movements before making further cuts.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also close to Rs 97.24 a litre, the highest among metros. Petrol prices in all metros have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.47 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 102.08 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.20 and Rs 92.82 per litre in both cities respectively. In Chennai, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

The long price pause for auto fuels has come after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases has taken up petrol price by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rate has increased by Rs 8.94 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel price was also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12 and again now on August 18.

Since April 2020, petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices during the period have increased by Rs 27.38 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $ 75 a barrel later in the month.

With IANS Inputs