close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: 25% Corporate Tax for firms with turnover up to Rs 400 crore

Nirmala Sitharaman said reduction in corporate tax rate will cover 99.3% of the companies. Now only 0.7% of companies will remain outside this rate.

Union Budget 2019: 25% Corporate Tax for firms with turnover up to Rs 400 crore

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to extend the lower rate of 25 percent Corporate Tax to all companies with annual turnover up to Rs 400 crore.  Currently, this rate is only applicable to companies having annual turnover up to Rs. 250 crore.

Presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, “Currently, the lower rate of 25 percent is only applicable to companies having annual turnover up to 250 Crore. I propose to widen this to include all companies having annual turnover up to 400 crore. This will cover 99.3% of the companies. Now only 0.7% of companies will remain outside this rate.”

The tax rate for corporate assessees was gradually reduced to 25 percent and currently, only large corporates (with turnover above Rs 250 crore) are required to pay tax at the rate of 30 percent.

Moreover, even a large new manufacturing company having turnover above Rs. 250 crore is taxed at 25 percent.

Tags:
Union Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019India Budget 2019Nirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

Union Budget 2019: Government to bring ease in living through technology

Must Watch

PT2H10M2S

Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2019; Full Speech