Union Budget 2019: A look at the team behind Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present her Union Budget on Friday. The Union Budget 2019 will set the course of the road ahead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s second term in office. The budget presented by country’s first full-time Finance Minister is being watched closely by all sectors.

Preparation of Union Budget is a comprehensive exercise, involving government machinery, policy makers, economic experts and other stakeholders. Let us take a look at the members of the team that helped Nirmala Sitharaman in preparation of Union Budget 2019:

1. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian

2. Economic Affairs and Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

3. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

4. Department of Expenditure Secretary G C Murmu

5. Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar

6. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

As India’s first full-time Union Finance Minister presents the budget today, all eyes are on announcement related to taxations and small businesses. Announcement of allocation for defence, education, health and agriculture sectors are also eagerly awaited.

The markets have given thumbs up ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2019. It is now to be seen how they react to the Finance Minister’s speech in Parliament.