Union Budget 2019 highlights live updates: India will become a $3 trillion economy this year, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2019-20 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in the Lok Sabha where she assured that India will become a three trillion dollar economy in 2019. The finance minister also said that from 1.85 trillion dollars in 2014, the economy has reached 2.7 trillion dollars and so "India can very well reach five trillion dollars in the next few years". She further said, "The first term of PM Narendra Modi-led NDA govt stood out as a performing govt. Between 2014-2019 he provided a rejuvenated centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST council and strident commitment to fiscal discipline."

Here are the highlights from the Union Budget 2019:

* FAME II scheme aims to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by right incentives and charging infra: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme to be done, to ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* Plans to reach 5 trillion USD economy--Heavy investment in infrastructure, Digital Economy, Job creation. "Hearts of citizen filled with hope,trust and aspirations": FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* Railway infra would need an investment of 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030; PPP to be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* 657 km of metro rail network has become operational in the country: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* Schemes such as BharatMala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural urban divide and improving our transport infrastructure: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* India's first indigenous payment ecosystem for transport based on National Common Mobility Card was launched PM in March 2019, enabling people to pay multiple types of transport charges: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* From 1.85 trillion dollars in 2014, the economy has reached 2.7 trillion US dollars; we can very well reach 5 trillion dollars in the next few years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* The people of India have validated their two goals for our country's future - national security and economic growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget 2019-20 speech

* India will become a $3 trillion economy this year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

* The recent election was charged with brimming home and desire for a bright and stable New India. Majboot desh ke liye majboot nagrik (Strong citizen for a strong country): FM Nirmala Sitharaman

This is Sitharaman's first budget in the second term of the Narendra Modi government. It will also be the maiden budget for Sitharaman, who becomes the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so. Whenever a new government is elected, the Parliament convenes for the Budget Session and the newly sworn-in Finance Minister presents the Budget outlook for the first year till February 1. The 17th Lok Sabha`s first session started on June 17.

She called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting her first Union Budget. "As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget," read a tweet posted from the official handle of President. She was joined by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, among other officials.