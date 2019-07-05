Union Budget 2019: This is the budget of hope and expectation, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Union Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a Budget of hope and expectations.

Hailing the Union Budget, Modi said that the middle class will progress with this Budget and development work will expedite even more.

“This is the Budget to set the country towards path of prosperity and empower the poor. This is also the Budget to ensure a better future for the youth.”

Modi further said that the Budget has set the tone for tax structure to get simplified and infrastructure getting modernized.

This Budget will also lead to increased women participation and make them instrumental in accelerating growth, Modi added.

In order to further encourage women enterprise, FM Sitharaman has proposed to expand the Women SHG interest subvention programme to all districts. Furthermore, for every verified women SHG member having a Jan Dhan Bank Account, anoverdraft of Rs 5,000 will be allowed. One woman in every SHG will also be made eligible for a loan up to Rs 1 lakh under the MUDRA Scheme.

Modi further added that the Budget will also lay the foundation of a stronger India in the next decade to come.