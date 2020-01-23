Union Budget 2020: Railway passengers expect CCTVs, onboard entertainment in trains

As the Narendra Modi-led government prepares to present the Union Budget 2020 on February 1, passengers who frequently travel by train are expecting big announcements in the sector. People told Zee News their expectations for Indian Railways in the budget this year, and what changes they wish to see.

Some demands made by frequent railway travellers

* One of the foremost demand by railway passengers is the tremendous need for improvement in punctuality of trains.

* They are also looking forward to improvement in the quality of food and drink served on board, some progress has been made but further improvement is needed.

* Demand for on-board entertainment to keep the travellers engaged during their journey.

* Installation of CCTV cameras on the platforms and trains for ensuring safety.

Live TV

* They expressed happiness at the cleanliness of railway stations but wished for further improvements.

* Passengers do not mind paying higher fares but want railways to not skimp on providing facilities.

* Increase in the number of trains like Tejas.

Passengers are confident that the budget this time will bring many new and better gifts for the railways.