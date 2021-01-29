Union Budget 2021 Classroom: What is Economic Survey and what is its significance?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the presentation of Union Budget (on February 1).

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 3.30 pm today in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

What is Economic Survey and what is its significance?

The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

The Budget Session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.