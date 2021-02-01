हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021-22

Union Budget 2021: Farm cess of Rs 2.5/litre on petrol, Rs 4/litre on diesel

The last few increases in pump prices in petrol and diesel has taken its price to record levels across the country in all major metro cities and other towns. The last time the retail price of auto fuels were closer to current levels was on October 4, 2018 when crude prices had shot up to $80 a barrel.

Union Budget 2021: Farm cess of Rs 2.5/litre on petrol, Rs 4/litre on diesel

New Delhi: In what could come as a major disappointment for the common man already saddled by the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 announced farm cess on petrol and diesel that would lead to further rise in fuel prices. 

FM Sitharaman proposed farm cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and that of Rs 4 per litre on diesel in the Union Budget 2021. Though firm global crude and product price is the reason for the increase in retail price of petrol and diesel, Oil Marketing Companies have gone in for both a pause in price of auto fuels as well increase in its retail prices on consecutive days, rather than slashing prices.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 10 times in January with both auto fuels increasing by Rs 2.59 and Rs 2.61 per litre respectively during the month.

The last few increases in pump prices in petrol and diesel has taken its price to record levels across the country in all major metro cities and other towns. The last time the retail price of auto fuels were closer to current levels was on October 4, 2018 when crude prices had shot up to $80 a barrel.

Live TV

#mute

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union BudgetPetrolDieselaviation turbine
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 1.15 lakh crore package for Indian Railways; check key announcements
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme will add 1 crore more people