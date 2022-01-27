Union Budget 2022 goes green, to be presented on February 1 in paperless form

New Delhi: Union Budget 2022-23 is going green and will be presented by the Finance Minister in a paperless form on February 1, 2022, just like last year when the government decided to switch to a digital form taking note of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Budget 2022 will also be available on a mobile App named Union Budget, which is developed by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), after it is presented by the finance minister in the Indian Parliament.

The Union Budget Mobile App will provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders. Moreover, all Budget documents will also be available for download on Union Budget Web Portal.

The mobile app provides complete access to 14 Budget documents including budget speech, annual financial statement (commonly known as Budget), demand for grants (DG), finance bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

Moreover, users can use the mobile app in English and Hindi. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Users can also download the App from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

Budget 2021-22 was also released on the app after the minister was done with all the budget-related announcements in the Parliament. All Budget documents will also be available for download on Union Budget Web Portal. Also Read: Google Maps introduces India-first ‘Plus Codes’ feature, check how to use

Meanwhile, to mark the final leg of the Union Budget making process, sweets were shared to core staff due for “lock-in” at their work workplace. The sweets were provided instead of the Halwa ceremony due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and health safety concerns. Also Read: India’s electronic goods exports touch $1.67 billion in December 2021

