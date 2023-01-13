Union Budget 2023-24 India: Date, timings, expectations, When and Where to Watch LIVE Check complete details

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to start on January 31 and is anticipated to end on April 6 with a break in between. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament to kick off the session. President Murmu will make her first speech to the two Houses of Parliament since being elevated to the top position in July of last year. The Economic Survey will also be presented to both Houses on the first day of the budget session.

Union Budget 2023 Date & Time

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, February 1. Viewers will have a slew of options to choose from to stream the Budget 2022 presentation live.

Union Budget 2023 When & Where To Watch

Viewers can view the live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. You can watch the live speech of the Finance Minister on Zee News Live TV online. The Budget 2022 can also be live-streamed on the Zee News app on February 1 to get the post-budget analysis to understand the announcements in a better way.

Alternatively, you can also visit the official YouTube and Twitter channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV (the official parliament channel) to stream the live presentation of the Union Budget. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Budget 2022 speech.

Union Budget 2023: Budget Session of Parliament

It is anticipated that the Budget session will last through February 10. The second phase of the Budget Session is anticipated to begin on March 6 and end on April 6 after a break during which the standing committees analyse the requests for grants from various ministries. The two Houses discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in great detail during the first half of the budget session before moving on to consider the Union Budget.

Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget on February 1

It is expected that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 at 11 am on 1 February. Over the past few years, FM Sitharaman has delivered a number of lengthy budget speeches. For instance, she delivered the longest speech in Indian history during the 2019 Budget speech, lasting 2 hours and 15 minutes. In 2020, she broke her own record by delivering a speech that lasted roughly 162 minutes.

Union Budget 2023 Expectations: What is the salaried class expecting?

Income taxpayers, particularly the salaried class, have high hopes from the Finance Minister to increase the overall tax bracket and also adopt tax-related relief or modification in income tax slabs. The one important thing that the common man will be eagerly waiting to hear from FM Sitharaman during Union Budget 2023 presentation is the announcement regarding change in Income tax slabs, that have a direct bearing on their finances.