Union Budget 2023: Budgetary Allocation for Food & Public Distribution Department Cut by 30%

New Delhi: The budgetary allocation for food and public distribution has been slashed by 30 percent in the Union Budget for 2023-24 to Rs 2,05,513 crore. According to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, the budgetary estimate for 2023-24 is Rs 2,05,513 crore, which is 30 percent less than the revised estimate of Rs 2,96,303 crore for 2022-23.



The Centre has already discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which it had started in March 2020 soon after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, under which it provided an extra 5 kg of free foodgrains to every ration card holder, in addition to the entitlement under the National Food Security Act, till December 31, 2022.



The scheme was discontinued on January 1, 2023. In its place, the Centre had announced that from January 1, 2023, till the end of the calendar year, it would supply free foodgrain to all Antyodaya and priority households.



The total expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore on this would be borne by the government and the scheme has also been christened as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).