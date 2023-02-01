Union Budget 2023 Cheaper, Dearer Items: Here's a List of Items Supposed to get Cheaper and Price of THESE Commodities are Anticipated to Increase

New Delhi: The process of presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 is almost in its last stage. The last full-fledged Union Budget before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will be presented in Parliament today in a while by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This Budget presentation is followed by a day after the Economic Survey 2022–23 was introduced in Parliament. Like every year, people's attention was focused on how the Union Budget will affect their everyday expenses and the average person's pocketbook.

They have a concern about which products they have to pay more for and what is getting cheaper as any imported item's price can change depending on whether the cess duty is reduced or raised. As you know, this will be Sitharaman's fifth presentation of the Union Budget and the last full-fledged one before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (Also Read: LIVE Updates | Union Budget Speech 2023: Indian Economy on Right Track, Heading Towards a Bright Future, says Nirmala Sitharaman)

Before the out of the Budget, rumours are wandering among the citizens. Experts are also anticipating in relevant with current scenario and needs of the country. Following suit, media firm, Economic Times also out their tentative list of commodities that are supposed to get cheaper or costlier. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 to Incorporate Every Sections Expectations: MoS Finance)

The numerous non-essential commodities are anticipated to become more expensive in this fiscal year, according to a report by the Economic Times. The 35 products that are anticipated to increase in price include private aircraft, helicopters, jewellery, high-end electronics, high-gloss paper, and vitamins. Several ministries made proposals that led to the creation of the list of these non-essential commodities.

To promote local manufacturing, the government is anticipated to increase import tariffs on goods including fake jewellery, umbrellas, and headphones in the financial year 2023. In 2022, import duties on gold were also increased in an effort to reduce imports of the precious metal.

Where to Watch Union Budget 2023/ FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live?

On Sansad TV and Doodarshan, one can see the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024. Their Youtube channels will also host the live broadcast. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the Budget 2023 online.