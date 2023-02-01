Union Budget 2023: FM announces Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions, Amrit Dharohar scheme for Wetlands

New Delhi: Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday in her Budget speech.

She also said that the Amrit Dharohar scheme will be implemented over the next three years to encourage the optimal use of wetlands and enhance biodiversity. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman asserted that India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals.

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

"Wetlands are vital ecosystems which sustain biological diversity. In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister has talked about, and I quote that 'now, the total number of Ramsar sites has increased to 275, whereas before 2014, there were only 26'," Sitharaman said.

"Local communities have always been at the forefront of conservation efforts for wetlands. The government will promote their unique conservation values through the Amrit Dharohar, a scheme that will be implemented over the next three years to encourage optimal use of wetlands and enhance biodiversity, carbon stock, eco-tourism opportunities and income generations for local communities," she said.

Sitharaman also spoke about the government's vision for the preservation of India's ancient inscriptions.