Piyush Goyal urges CAs to help farmers understand benefits govt is trying to provide them

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday (December 8) urged Chartered Accountants (CAs) to help farmers in the whole country understand the great benefits that the government is trying to provide them throughout the entire length and breadth of the country.

Addressing the ICAI's Startup Manthan 2.0, Piyush Goyal said the government is constantly providing inputs and impetus to the Startup ecosystem to help them expand their base.

The Union Commerce said, “We are opening new doors of opportunities for them by providing them with more options. This effort to open opportunities to farmers is a huge reform which, in the long run, will help our farmers exponentially increase their income, have better cropping patterns, and engage with technology."

"I am confident, going forward, as more and more people understand and appreciate the good work that these changes are seeking to do, we will see huge improvements in the life & prosperity of our farmer brothers & sisters,” Goyal added.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry statement, the minister expressed confidence that Chartered Accountants(CAs) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help bring about the spirit of entrepreneurship, even in our remote villages and towns.

He said that Chartered Accountants working in partnership with the Government can ensure great successes for the people of India and the country in the years to come. “Our Chartered Accountants have that competitive edge when it comes to serving the startup ecosystem”.

Talking about the support to startups, Goyal said that this includes tax benefits, adding “Government has created a fund of funds for Startups with an initial corpus of Rs10,000 crores for funding promising Startups in their early-stage funding requirement. The Government e-Marketplace provides an equitable opportunity to Startups to offer their services and products to all Govt enterprises across the country.”

Goyal said that today, India is set on the path of becoming self-reliant and startups are leading the way. “We are at the critical juncture of human history where our actions shall directly impact billions of people. Our entrepreneurs can create a golden era where our startups with their commitment, vigour and perseverance make India a leader across all sectors. As the Startups work hard, we will support them in their endeavour,” the minister said.

According to Goyal, Creativity, Innovation, Invention and Development is the foundation and mandate of New India. “In this new normal we need long-term sustainable solutions to become self-reliant. We had launched the Startup India initiative in 2016 to create an ecosystem of innovation, invention & enterprise. India now houses the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world,” he said.

The Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister has said, "Startups are the engines of exponential growth, manifesting the power of innovation." He expressed confidence that Chartered Accountants are going to be startup entrepreneurs and also going to be the service provider to new startups.

Piyush Goyal congratulated the ICAI institute for issuing the MSME Business Continuity Checklist. He said it is another wonderful initiative by the institute which will help handhold the MSME sector.