UP Govt To Spend Rs 950 Cr To Develop World-Class Infrastructure In Defence Corridor

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is developing world-class infrastructure in the state's Defence Industrial Corridor. The government is investing Rs 950 crore in this project, which includes the construction of high-quality roads, electricity, water, sewer, and security systems.

The Defence Industrial Corridor consists of six nodes, with the allocated funds designated for five of them. According to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials, projects worth approximately Rs 187 crore have been completed so far, while works exceeding Rs 537 crore are currently underway.

The UPEIDA has allocated Rs 941.19 crore for infrastructure development in the Aligarh, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow and Chitrakoot nodes. Jhansi is receiving the largest investment, with projects totalling over Rs 517 crore. Completed works in Jhansi exceed Rs 102 crore, whereas ongoing projects are worth more than Rs 376 crore, and over Rs 37 crore is reserved for future projects.

In Aligarh, over Rs 122 crore is being invested, with completed works exceeding Rs 37 crore and ongoing works worth over Rs 61 crore. Tenders for projects worth more than Rs 13 crore have been issued, and approximately Rs 10 crore is reserved for upcoming projects.

In Kanpur, over Rs 62 crore is allocated, with more than Rs 32 crore of works completed, over Rs 16 crore under construction, and tenders for works worth more than Rs 13 crore issued. Similarly, projects worth over Rs 166 crore are underway in the Lucknow node.

Of this, works exceeding Rs 14 crore have been completed, and projects worth more than Rs 82 crore are under construction. Tenders for works worth over Rs 13 crore have been issued, and more than Rs 56 crore is reserved for future projects.

Besides, over Rs 71 crore is being spent on the Chitrakoot node. Currently, projects worth Rs 39 lakh are under construction, with tenders issued for works exceeding Rs 10 crore. Additionally, more than Rs 61 crore is set aside for upcoming projects.