topStoriesenglish2576078
NewsBusinessEconomy
UTTAR PRADESH BUDGET 2023

UP Proposes to Provide Tablets, Smartphones to Students; Allocates Rs 3,600 Crore in Budget

State finance minister Suresh Khanna, in his speech, pegged the total Budget size at Rs 6.90 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the state's Budget estimate was at Rs 6.15 lakh crore.

Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • UP Government presented the Budget today (Feb 22, 2023).
  • UP govt provides tablets, smartphones under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
  • A monetary provision of Rs 3,600 crore has been made for the scheme.

Trending Photos

UP Proposes to Provide Tablets, Smartphones to Students; Allocates Rs 3,600 Crore in Budget

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government proposed it will provide tablets or smartphones to students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. A monetary provision of Rs 3,600 crore has been made for the scheme in the Budget document for 2023-24, tabled in the Assembly today.

State finance minister Suresh Khanna, in his speech, pegged the total Budget size at Rs 6.90 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the state's Budget estimate was at Rs 6.15 lakh crore. (Also Read: Viral Video: Man Pays Bill of Rs 800 with Coins at Taj Hotel: WATCH)

For the financial year 2023-24, the nominal rate of increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated at 19 percent, said Khanna, adding that the state`s growth rate is encouraging in an era of likely global recession. (Also Read: UP Finance Minister Tables Budget FY24 in State Assembly)

Among major budgetary allocations, the state allocated Rs 25,350 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, hoping that all households will be covered with tap drinking water. Last year's allocation was Rs 19,500 crore.

"By the year 2023-2024, a target has been set to provide pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission by providing functional household tap connections to all 2.26 crore households in the state," the Finance minister said.

Further, under UP Tourism Policy 2022, the state sets an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore, aiming to create 20,000 jobs in the next five years. 

Live Tv

uttar pradesh budget 2023uttar pradesh budgetBudget 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?