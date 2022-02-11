हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infra for modern India, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in order to attain growth, the government wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India.  

Wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infra for modern India, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (February 11) said in order to attain growth, the government wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India.  

“We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years, Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha. 

She also noted that the Budget 2022 announcement on Rs 7.5 lakh crore spending will create jobs. In a response to a general discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, she said job creation is not limited to 60 lakh jobs from a productivity linked incentive plan for 14 sectors.

She also pointed out problems with MNREGA stating that the scheme was infested with ghost accounts, people not born were receiving money. 

MNREGA is a demand-driven programme, meant to provide jobs to rural unemployed in lean season; whenever demand comes it is funded. “Rs 73,000 crore provided for rural employment guarantee scheme MNREGA, will give more if demand comes,” FM said in her Budget reply. Also Read: Budget announcement on Rs 7.5 lakh crore spending will create jobs: FM Sitharaman

She also said banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). "Those MSMEs who still want to benefit out of it are welcome to use it... The amount of loan sanctioned under the ECLGS is Rs 3.1 lakh crore and guarantee space is still Rs 1.4 lakh crore," she said in her 100-minute reply to the discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Also Read: Banks sanction loans worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore to MSMEs under ECLGS: FM Sitharaman

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala Sitharamanfinance minister Nirmala SitharamanMNREGARajya Sabha
Next
Story

Budget announcement on Rs 7.5 lakh crore spending will create jobs: FM Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Owaisi attacks government over hijab controversy