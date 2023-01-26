Wheat Flour to get Cheaper? Millers React on Centre's Move to Sell Wheat in Open Market

New Delhi: Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI) on Thursday hailed the government's decision to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market and said the move will lead to a reduction in wheat and wheat flour (atta) prices by Rs 5-6 per kg. The Centre on Wednesday announced the sale of 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock to check the rise in prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta).

The stocks will be sold by the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the next two months through various channels.

While wheat will be sold to bulk consumers like flour millers through e-auction, the FCI will offer wheat at Rs 23.50 per kg to public sector units/cooperatives/ federations, Kendriya Bhandar/NCCF/NAFED for converting the grain to atta and offer it to the public at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 29.50 per kg. (Also Read: Coca-Cola to Launch its Smartphone in India Soon; Here's what we Know so far)

"We welcome the government decision. It should have been taken a month ago. It is the right step. Wholesale and retail prices will come down by Rs 5-6 per kg," RFMFI President Pramod Kumar told PTI. As per the government data, the average price of wheat across major cities stood at Rs 33.43 per kilogram on Wednesday, up from Rs 28.24 per kg a year ago. (Also Read: Flipkart Sale 2023: Apple AirPods Pro is Getting Massive Discounts, You can get it for Just Rs 1150)

Average prices of atta (wheat flour) stood at Rs 37.95 per kg against Rs 31.41/kg a year ago. The FCI will offload 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from the central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), the food ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry had said that sales of wheat in the market through this scheme will have an "immediate impact on the soaring wheat and atta prices and will help contain the rising prices and will bring much relief to the common man".

In order to address the rising prices of wheat and atta, the group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah met on Wednesday and discussed the buffer stock position of the country. The committee decided that wheat will be offered to the flour millers, bulk buyers, etc through e-auction for a maximum quantity of 3,000 tonnes per buyer per auction. Wheat will also be offered to states and Union Territories for their schemes without e-auction.