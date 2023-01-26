topStoriesenglish2566076
Coca-Cola to Launch its Smartphone in India Soon; Here's what we Know so far

The leaker posted "Here's the all new #Cola Phone" on the microblogging website Twitter to share the information. I can confirm that the smartphone will be released in India this quarter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Coca-Cola is a well-known soft drink.
  • Indian tipper Mukul Sharma posted on Twitter.
  • He claims that the phone will launch in early March.

New Delhi: Coca-Cola, a well-known soft drink, is expected to introduce a smartphone shortly in India. Indian tipper Mukul Sharma claims that the corporation may release its phone in the nation as early as March of this year. According to him, Coca-Cola would work with a smartphone manufacturer to create the product.

The leaker posted "Here's the all new Cola Phone" on the microblogging website Twitter to share the information. I can confirm that the smartphone will be released in India this quarter. For this new phone, Coca-Cola is working with a smartphone manufacturer. (Also Read: Republic Day 2023 Bonanza: VI Offers up to 5GB Extra Data on THESE plans- Here're Lists of Such Schemes)

He also includes a picture of the future cell phone with the Coca-Cola logo. The image depicts the phone's back, which has a twin camera setup. On the right edge of the phone, there are also volume control buttons can be seen. There are no other phone specifications. (Also Read: BSNL Launches Rs 99 Plan With 395 Days Validity, Offers 3GB Monthly Data, Unlimited Calls)

It would seem strange for a beverage firm to bring a smartphone, though. But it's safe to say that this isn't the first time a non-smartphone producer has entered the smartphone industry. Similar to how smartphone manufacturers have previously partnered with well-known sales. OnePlus and Oppo have collaborated to bring the McLaren edition and Avengers Edition of their devices, to mention a few.

The smartphone depicted in the stolen render is the Realme 10 4G, according to online publications. The smartphone's release was in November of the previous year.

