Coca-Cola to Launch its Smartphone in India Soon; Here's what we Know so far

New Delhi: Coca-Cola, a well-known soft drink, is expected to introduce a smartphone shortly in India. Indian tipper Mukul Sharma claims that the corporation may release its phone in the nation as early as March of this year. According to him, Coca-Cola would work with a smartphone manufacturer to create the product.

The leaker posted "Here's the all new Cola Phone" on the microblogging website Twitter to share the information. I can confirm that the smartphone will be released in India this quarter. For this new phone, Coca-Cola is working with a smartphone manufacturer. (Also Read: Republic Day 2023 Bonanza: VI Offers up to 5GB Extra Data on THESE plans- Here're Lists of Such Schemes)

[Exclusive] Here's the all new Cola Phone

Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.

Feel free to retweet.ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w Mukul Sharma (stufflistings) January 24, 2023

He also includes a picture of the future cell phone with the Coca-Cola logo. The image depicts the phone's back, which has a twin camera setup. On the right edge of the phone, there are also volume control buttons can be seen. There are no other phone specifications. (Also Read: BSNL Launches Rs 99 Plan With 395 Days Validity, Offers 3GB Monthly Data, Unlimited Calls)

It would seem strange for a beverage firm to bring a smartphone, though. But it's safe to say that this isn't the first time a non-smartphone producer has entered the smartphone industry. Similar to how smartphone manufacturers have previously partnered with well-known sales. OnePlus and Oppo have collaborated to bring the McLaren edition and Avengers Edition of their devices, to mention a few.

The smartphone depicted in the stolen render is the Realme 10 4G, according to online publications. The smartphone's release was in November of the previous year.