Who is Ram Gulab? Know about this farmer who has benefited the most from PM Modi govt schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 25) released the latest instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

With the push of a button, the Prime Minister enabled the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families at 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister was also present on the occasion of disbursals under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Prime Minister also had a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event. The farmers shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. Among many such farmers was Ram Gulab from Uttar Pradesh.

Here is all you want to know about Ram Gulab

Ram Gulab produces paddy, wheat, and vegetables usually.

He is a part of Farmer Producer Group named Maharajganj Vegetable Producer Company Limited, Amarutia Bazar Maharajganj

Around 300 farmers from Wantongia Village and SC/BC community have been added and a producer group is formed, which is funded by NABARD.

The group was registered on 16 July 2015. It has Vijay Pratap as CEO and Ram Gulab is the director.

The group is a major producer of Potato, sweet potatos, okra, several Indian gourds.

Contract Farming Company called Tuber foods private limited from Ahmedabad, Gujarat sources vegetables from the producer group.

An agreement has been made for lifting 10 tons of sweet potatoes by February 2021, while 200 tonnes of sweet potato will be supplied by June 2021.

The company will lift yield from their farm for which a rate of Rs 25/kg has been set.

Ram Gulab has been a beneficiary of CM Aawas Yojna, Swach Bharat Mission, Solar light, Ujjwala, Kisan Credit Card and now the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).