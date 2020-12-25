Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi disbursals coming today: 10 quick things to know about PM-KISAN Scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer amount/funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme to crores of farmers on December 25.

Here are 10 quick things you want to know about Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme

- PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100 percent funding from the Indian Government.

- The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019.

- The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

- Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

- Previously PM KISAN benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare.

- The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

- All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

- The period of 1st installment under the scheme was from 01 .12 2O18 to 31 03 2019, that of 2nd installment from 01 04.2019 to 31 07 .2019,3'd installment from 01 08.2019 to 30 11 2019, and so on.

- December disbursals are 7th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

- With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families on December 25.