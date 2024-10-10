Who is Shantanu Naidu? All About Ratan Tata’s Assistant, His Net Worth; They First Meet At...

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons and one of the beloved industrialists passed away on Wednesday. Shantanu Naidu forged a remarkable bond with the late billionaire industrialists, bridging their age differences and merging boomer and millennial perspectives. Shantanu serves as both his personal assistant and the general manager of his business. You'll be shocked by his net worth at such a young age.

Who Is Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu's works for the Tata Group as the general manager of Ratan Tata's office, as per his LinkedIn page. He started working with Ratan Tata in May of 2022. Additionally, he is the owner of Goodfellows, a business dedicated to providing comprehensive support for the elderly in their final years. His company is reportedly valued at Rs 5 crore.

How Ratan Tata And Shantanu Naidu Met?

Accoring to the reports, Shantanu caught Ratan Tata's attention while providing food for stray dogs through his NGO. Ratan Tata was so impressed that he hired him as his general manager and invested in his project to care for stray dogs.

Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and philanthropist, played a key role in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. Renowned for his visionary leadership and ethical values, he is highly respected in both the business world and society for his commitment to social issues.