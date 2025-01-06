Who Was Amit Banerji? Table Space Co-founder Dies Of Heart Attack At 44; Check Education And Networth

Tablespace Amit Banerji: Amit Banerji, co-founder of managed workspace operator Table Space, passed away on Monday morning due to a heart attack at the age of 44. In a statement, the company expressed its profound grief over his untimely demise, acknowledging his pivotal role in transforming Table Space into a major player in the managed workspace industry. The statement highlighted Banerji’s lasting impact on the industry and described his presence as irreplaceable.

Banerji was instrumental in building Table Space alongside seven co-founders, including Vice-Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Karan Chopra, President Kunal Mehra, Chief Strategy Officer Srinivas Prasad, COO Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, and Table Space Constructions CEO Anurag Tyagi.

Who Was Amit Banerji?

Amit Banerji, based in Bengaluru, was the founder and CEO of Table Space, a managed workspace company he co-founded in September 2017. Over the past 7.5 years, he played a key role in steering the startup's growth and success, as detailed in his LinkedIn profile.

Before founding Table Space, Banerji served as Managing Director of Corporate Real Estate at Accenture for over 13 years. His expertise spanned negotiations, business planning, asset management, real estate economics, and transactions.

Amit Banerji Education

Banerji earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Punjab Technical University after completing his schooling at Gyan Bharati. His strong educational foundation contributed to his achievements in the corporate and real estate sectors.

Amit Banerji Net Worth

As of the last funding round on August 17, 2024, Banerji owned approximately 21.55 per cent of Table Space, according to data from research agency Tracxn. With the company's post-money valuation at Rs 3,162.1 crore, his unrealized share was estimated at Rs 866.8 crore, with an additional Rs 90 crore already realized from his total holdings.

Too Soon to Say Goodbye

Banerji's untimely demise is a somber reminder of the growing list of startup founders and investors who have left us too soon. This includes the recent passing of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani, who died at the age of 42 last year. Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, who passed away at 44 last year.

Adding further, Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty, who died in 2023 at the age of 51. Their contributions to their respective industries remain significant, even as their early departures leave a void in the entrepreneurial landscape.