New Delhi: In an exclusive interview during the 2nd edition of ZEE Real Heroes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared valuable insights on various aspects, ranging from infrastructure development to his personal preferences. Here are some key highlights from the conversation:

Feedback On The Government's Work

Gadkari expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts, stating that the feedback indicates solutions have been provided to address the issues people were facing.

Leisure Activities

The minister revealed a shift in his leisure activities, mentioning that he used to enjoy watching movies in theaters. However, now he finds pleasure in watching his favorite films at home, particularly those with intense fighting scenes like "Deewar" and "Zanjeer."

On Being A Minister With A Reputation

Addressing the perception that he is a stern minister, Gadkari clarified that not all ministers are harsh. While acknowledging the common stereotype, he emphasized that most contractors are honest, although some engage in dishonest practices.

Quality Infrastructure

Gadkari emphasized his commitment to ensuring high-quality road construction without compromise. He highlighted the importance of using new technologies in infrastructure development.

Dealing with Non-Performing Contractors

Expressing a no-nonsense approach, Gadkari asserted that contractors not delivering quality work should face consequences, reinforcing his commitment to excellence.

Appreciating Good Work

The minister emphasized his practice of recognizing and appreciating good work. He believes in giving due respect and acknowledgment to those who perform well.

Future Of India's Infrastructure

When questioned about the future of India's infrastructure, Gadkari expressed optimism. He shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a $5 trillion economy and stressed the importance of boosting exports while reducing imports. He highlighted India's remarkable progress, moving from the 7th to the 3rd position in the global ranking.

Hope For The Future

In conclusion, Gadkari expressed hope that India would soon claim the top spot globally, leveraging its immense potential.