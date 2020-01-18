हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parisksha pe charcha

19 students from Haryana to participate in 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' programme

The Parisksha Pe Charcha -2020 programme seeks not only to reduce the stress of examinations for the young students, but the selected students also get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

19 students from Haryana to participate in 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' programme

Chandigarh: As many as 19 students from Haryana have been selected to participate in `Parisksha Pe Charcha` programme, which is slated to be held in New Delhi. The programme is being held at Talkatora Stadium on January 20 in the national capital in which selected students from across the country will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PPC-2020 programme seeks not only to reduce the stress of examinations for the young students, but the selected students also get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

The themes given for the PPC 2020 were `Gratitude is Great`, `Your future depends on your aspirations`, `Examining Exams`, `Our duties, you take` and `Balance is Beneficial`. 

