МАН СЕТ 2024: 3-Year LLB Application Last Date Extended Till Feb 21 At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps Here

МАН СЕТ 2024: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration date for the three-year LLB curriculum to February 21. To apply for the MAH 3-year LLB СЕT 2024 program, visit cetcell.mahacet.org and complete the application form. The extension has been granted at the request of parents and students. "With reference to the above notice dated 29/01/2024 the last date of CET Application Form Filling for the course LL.B.: 3 Years was February 10, 2024. It is seen from the registration data that many candidates' application forms are incomplete, and we have also received requests from candidates and parents regarding extension of CET dates," reads the official notice.

МАН СЕТ 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select the "Candidate Registration A.Y 2024-25" option.

Complete the registration process.

Now, click again on the "Candidate Registration A.Y 2024-25" option and sign in with your registered email address and password.

Click the "Register Now" button, then select the "MAH-L.L.B 3.Yrs CET-2024" tab.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee to finish the process.

The Maharashtra CET cell decided that students who have passed preparatory examinations and graduated from an open institution are eligible to take the entrance exam. The Bombay High Court removed the Bar Council of India's prohibition on these students, prompting the statement.