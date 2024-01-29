МАН СЕТ 2024: BEd, MEd Registration Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MAH CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close registrations for MAH CET 2024 BEd-MEd and MEd courses today, January 29th, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should register as soon as possible on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.On March 2nd, 2024, the MAH CET BEd-MEd (five-year integrated) and MEd exams will be administered in CBT style.

Candidates seeking to apply for MAH CET BEd-MEd should have a postgraduate degree in science, social sciences, or humanities from a recognised institution with a minimum of 55% marks, and those belonging to the SC, ST, and OBC categories need achieve minimum 50 marks. Candidates seeking for the MEd course must have completed a graduation, postgraduate, or equivalent exam from a recognised institution in Maharashtra or outside the state.

MAH CET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the homepage, choose the MAH CET 2024 registration option.

3. Register and fill out the details.

4. Upload all required paperwork.

5. Pay the fees and submit your details.

6. Download and take a printout of it.

Please keep in mind that the candidate must be a Maharashtra resident or have been born in the state. If the candidate's mother or father is a resident of Maharashtra or works for the Union Government, they may also apply. The BEd and MEd exams in 2024 will have 100 and 200 questions, respectively.