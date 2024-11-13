ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 To Be Released Today At 11:30 AM On slrcg4.sebaonline.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 posts on November 13 at 11:30 am. Candidates can download their answer sheets from slrcg4.sebaonline.org until November 30. SLRC has also announced that candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets.