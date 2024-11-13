Advertisement
ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 To Be Released Today At 11:30 AM On slrcg4.sebaonline.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: SLRC has notified candidates that they must pay a fee of ₹50 to receive scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 posts on November 13 at 11:30 am. Candidates can download their answer sheets from slrcg4.sebaonline.org until November 30. SLRC has also announced that candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets.

