ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 To Be Released Today At 11:30 AM On slrcg4.sebaonline.org- Check Steps To Download Here
ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: SLRC has notified candidates that they must pay a fee of ₹50 to receive scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets, scroll down for more details.
ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 posts on November 13 at 11:30 am. Candidates can download their answer sheets from slrcg4.sebaonline.org until November 30. SLRC has also announced that candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets.
