AFCAT 2 RESULT 2023

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Released At afcat.cdac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2023: Candidates must provide their User ID and password to see the scorecard, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Released At afcat.cdac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here File Photo

AFCAT 2 Result 2023: The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023 today, September 27, 2023. Candidates who took the Air Force Common Admission Test can view and obtain their results at afcat.cdac.in, the official website. Candidates must provide their User ID and password to see the scorecard. 

 

The AFCAT 2023 exam was held on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023 at various exam venues across the country. Candidates can now access and download their results through their personal logins.

AFCAT 2 Result 2023: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website-afcat.cdac.in

2. Click on the IAS AFCAT Result link

3. Now, enter the asked Username and password

4. Access the result and download it

5. Take a print out for the future references

AFCAT 2 Result 2023; direct link here

Candidates who pass the IAF AFCAT 2 Exam will be shortlisted for testing by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB). Candidates will receive a call letter instructing them to report to any of the Air Force Selection Boards in Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, or Mysuru.

 

