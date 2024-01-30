AFCAT Admit Card 2024 Released At afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2024: The AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 was issued by the Indian Air Force on January 30, 2024. Candidates can obtain the hall ticket from afcat.cdac.in using the provided link and instructions. The examination is scheduled for February 16th to 18th, and candidates need to log in with their ID and password to download the admit card. The exam will be held in two two-hour segments. Shift 1 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Shift 2 will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reporting time is two hours before the exam time.

IAF AGCAT 1 Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

AFCAT Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website - afcat.cdac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link "Admit Card for AFCAT 01/2024 is available for download through Candidate Login from 30th Jan 2024."

3. Log in using your registration ID and other credentials

4. Click on the AFCAT 2024 admit card link

5. Download the AFCAT Admit Card 2024

6. Keep a copy of the same for future use

The AFCAT syllabus encompasses General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. The online exam consists of 100 questions, totaling 300 marks, with a duration of 2 hours. Each correct answer earns 3 marks, while incorrect responses incur a penalty of minus one. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) by the Indian Air Force recruits candidates for Flying, Technical, and Ground Duty Branches. The recruitment process involves a written test, AFSB Test, and Medical Examination.