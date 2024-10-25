AIBE 19 Registration 2024 Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIBE Registration 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close online registrations for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) today, October 25. Candidates who haven't applied yet can submit their applications on allindiabarexamination.com. The deadline for fee payment is October 28, and the application correction window will remain open until October 30. The examination is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2024. According to the official website, only LL.B graduates (from 3-year or 5-year programs) who have completed their studies at BCI-recognized universities or approved colleges are eligible to apply for AIBE. This includes individuals who may or may not have received their degrees, as well as those who are either enrolled or, after enrolling, have surrendered their enrollment. Additionally, final year or final semester LL.B students, provided they have no backlogs, are also eligible to apply.

For the AIBE 2024, the passing mark is set at 45% for candidates in the General and OBC categories, while candidates from SC, ST, and disabled categories need 40% to pass. The exam, which is open book, will take place in 50 cities across 140 centers. The 100-mark exam will cover a range of legal topics including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code, Intellectual Property, Evidence Act, Family Law, Administrative Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments Act, and Land Acquisition Act, among others.

AIBE 19 Registration 2024: Steps to register here

Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 19 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to register.

After registration, log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has introduced a new exam center in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for the upcoming All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIX and future exams. Applicants can now choose "Vijayawada" as their preferred test location when selecting their exam city.