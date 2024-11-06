AIIMS INI CET 2024-25 Admit Card To Be OUT Anytime Soon At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Details Here

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2024-25: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2025 session soon. Candidates can download their admit cards from aiimsexams.ac.in. Although the scheduled release date was November 4, 2024, the hall tickets are still pending. The INI CET entrance exam for the January 2025 session is set for November 10, 2024. The admit card will include key details such as exam timing, reporting time, exam centre location, and important guidelines for exam day. The INI CET 2025 syllabus covers various subjects from pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical fields, including topics like biochemistry, pathology, and gynaecology. Candidates must bring their INI CET 2025 January session admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Acceptable forms of ID include an Aadhaar card, driver’s license, voter ID, PAN card, or ration card.

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the INI CET January 2025 admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download your admit card.

AIIMS INI CET 2025: Details on admit card

Name Of The Candidate

Registration Number

Exam Time and Date

Exam Details

Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for any errors and promptly notify the board for corrections. As AIIMS New Delhi is the conducting authority for INI CET 2025, any discrepancies should be reported to them. Candidates can either call the toll-free number 1800117898 or send an email to aiims.inicet@gmail.com to address the issue.The INI CET is conducted for admission to postgraduate programs, including six-year MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS courses. These programs are offered by AIIMS institutes across India, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.